Lucas Hernandez given timetable for Bayern Munich comeback

Lucas Hernandez has been out of action for almost four months now since sustaining an injury in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup when France played Australia on November 22. Since then, he has not played in the Bundesliga or the Champions League and has been working on getting back to action for Bayern Munich. Now, it looks like there’s light at the end of the tunnel because not only has he returned to training, but a timetable for his return is now known.

According to German news outlet Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the 27-year-old former Atletico Madrid defender is around two months away from making a comeback for the Bavarians. On a related note, Manuel Neuer is also ahead of schedule in his own road to recovery.

Julian Nagelsmann also addressed the situation at his weekly press conference: “It’s nice that he’s running again. But it’s a serious injury. I haven’t spoken to the doctors yet. There’s no need to rush anything. When he comes back healthy, we all will be very happy.”

Having Lucas back is welcome news for the Rekordmeister, despite new arrival Matthijs de Ligt and the resurgent Dayot Upamecano being the best CB duo in football right now. Although Benjamin Pavard has fallen silent on his wishes to transfer out, Josip Stanisic making waves, and Konrad Laimer coming in the summer, I think everyone would want to see Lucas back in the fray. A Lucas-De Ligt-Upamecano backline is as hard as, well…