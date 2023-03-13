Bayern Munich Alumni: Franck Ribéry comments on Kingsley Coman’s form renaissance

Franck Ribéry was recently interviewed by Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13 on Twitter) of Sport Bild, an interview which brought to light many of the former Bayern Munich winger’s opinions on current topics at Bayern.

Ribéry was asked about his opinion on Kingsley Coman’s recent resurgence after the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and Ribéry had the following to say (captured by @iMiaSanMia on Twitter):

Ribéry on Coman: "I'm happy for King. He's now the Kingsley Coman that I've always seen in him. He's showing what he has and is playing at a top level. There were many critics after he missed a penalty in the WC final, but he's very strong mentally and got over it" [@altobelli13] pic.twitter.com/8ZlGhsVfgU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 8, 2023

This is coming after Coman has had a resurgence in form as of late, a series of games starting from the beginning of February in a game against Wolfsburg where the French winger scored a quickfire brace in the first half. Since then, Coman has been fantastic every time he’s played, most notably scoring the only goal of Bayern’s journey to Paris against Paris Saint-Germain after an electric first half in which he created multiple chances.

Could Coman one day surpass Ribéry’s legacy at Bayern? It is important to note that Ribéry had been at Bayern for only a couple seasons at 26, the age Coman is now, and was a few years still removed from his best years.