The secret to his success? Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer promised Matthijs de Ligt a truckload of Swiss chocolate for PSG performance

When Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt clear a ball from the goal line against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier this week, he relied on his athleticism, grit, toughness, awareness, and, well, flexibility.

For bailing him out, goalkeeper Yann Sommer promised De Ligt a special reward: A truckload of Swiss chocolate.

To the victor go the spoils.

Well...did Sommer deliver yet?

“No, not yet (laughs). We’re in good form now so it’s better not to eat too much chocolate,” De Ligt told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “This week was very important — with the win against Paris and (Saturday vs. Augsburg). We’re now in the Champions League quarterfinal, in the DFB-Pokal and top of the Bundesliga. So it was important.”

Important as a truckload of Swiss chocolate?

Hmmm...debatable, but still good anyway!

