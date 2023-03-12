Bayern Munich 5 - 3 Augsburg: Bild player ratings

Bayern Munich ran the full gamut of emotions against FC Augsburg, from the crush of an early conceded goal to the roar of a very traditionally Bayern spell of domination...and back to a few more weird concessions that resulted in the final scoreline of 5-3. Here’s how Bild scored the eight-goal affair.
Bayern 5:3 Augsburg | Player ratings [@BILDamSONNTAG] pic.twitter.com/zJ16iwLAsU— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 12, 2023
- Mërgim Berisha now has 8 goals and 4 assists from 18 Bundesliga matches this season. He's scored 5 times in 4 appearances against Bayern. These are the types of numbers to turn heads, including maybe that of Germany men’s national team manager Hansi Flick?
- That’s two for 2! João Cancelo and Alphonso Davies earn high scores on each wing in Julian Nagelsmann’s back three. The Canadian has been in especially fine form lately. And Cancelo? Maybe he doesn’t return to Manchester City after all.
- Let’s talk formation. This 3-1-4-2 sort of look is exciting for many reasons. Leroy Sané running through the middle alongside Jamal Musiala — you can imagine both Ryan Gravenberch and Paul Wanner stepping into those roles. Serge Gnabry might be behind several players on the right wing, but he can play up top. And Sadio Mané’s return to playing centrally is the kind of development Bayern bought him for.
