Sadio Mané says “strong bench” went to work in Bayern Munich’s win over FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané was back in the starting lineup for his team’s 5-3 win over FC Augsburg and came away from the match in awe of the squad’s depth.

“We are very happy. We had problems at the start but showed a good reaction. Then we scored a lot of goals and mostly worked aggressively and compactly off the ball,” Mané told FCBayern.com. “When I did my overhead kick assist for Benji, I just wanted to get the ball in. He did well. Generally, we have a very strong bench, which is what distinguishes a big club like FC Bayern. We are very happy that we have such strong players.”

One player who stood out to the former Liverpool man was Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo, who had the team’s opening goal.

“I would love to see him (stay) with us. He’s a great player, and we need this kind of players,” Mane told Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Competition on the team is fierce. For Cancelo to stay in the starting XI, he’ll have to show he can be consistent. Otherwise, he will remain a part of that “strong bench” Mane spoke about.

