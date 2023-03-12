Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann thrilled with rejuvenated Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is one of the most dynamic players in the world...when he’s confident.

Of late, however, the Germany international has not looked like himself.

The 27-year-old has scuffled and appeared to be unsure during some recent appearances. Despite that, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann figured some extended field time might help Sané snap out of his funk — which he did in the team’s 5-3 victory over FC Augsburg.

“He has had situations that he can solve better. But he’s always a threat when he’s got the ball at his feet and can dribble at speed. Most attacks today went through him. It’s about that desire — he showed that today. That’s why I’m satisfied,” Nagelsmann told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sané scored in the 45th minute and was also credited with an assist on Joao Cancelo’s game-tying goal. It was truly a step in the right direction for a player who can get blazing hot in an instant.

Can Sané keep his momentum...or will he fade back into battling himself?

The next few weeks will certainly tell that tale.

