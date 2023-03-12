Julian Nagelsmann pleased with Bayern Munich’s response to come from behind to beat Augsburg

Tight defense was not exactly a running theme in Bayern Munich’s 5-3 win over Bavarian rivals FC Augsburg, but it’s yet another vital three points in the Bundesliga title race for the Rekordmeister as they remain top of the table.

A rare brace from Benjamin Pavard and goals from Joao Cancelo, Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies rounded out the three points, undoing what had been cause for concern when Bayern went 1-0 down through Augsburg’s Mergim Berisha in the 2nd minute of play. It was Berisha that converted a second half penalty to make it 4-2 at the time, but Davies’ goal in the 74th minute saw that Irvin Cardona’s stoppage time goal was merely a consolation for Augsburg.

Despite failing to keep a clean sheet like they were able to do earlier in the week against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, it was Bayern’s third Bundesliga win in as many matches, with Borussia Dortmund still breathing down their necks in the table. Much like Borussia Monchengladbach, Augsburg do have a tendency to to be a bit of a bogey team for Bayern, but more so in terms of scoring first against them. On this occasion, they responded excellently to going down early on and succumbing to early pressure, as champions do.

Julian Nagelsmann was very pleased with the way his side responded to conceding within the opening five minutes of play, knowing that they always seem to give up first half goals to their Bavarian neighbors. “It’s always the case against Augsburg that we get off to a bad start. You have to clear the ball there and then go for the second ball. But the most important thing is the reaction, that was very good. In the end, the win was deserved,” the Bayern manager explained after the full-time whistle (via @iMiaSanMia). He was visibly frustrated after all three of Augsburg’s goals, but the three points is the most important thing from Bayern’s perspective with how close the title race is, and likely will be, for the remainder of the season.

