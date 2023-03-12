Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer, Dayot Upamecano happy to escape with 5-3 win against Augsburg

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer might have been one of he only people experiencing discomfort at various points during his team’s 5-3 win over FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Sure, there were some sloppy moments for the Bavarians, but overall, it was a very convincing effort. For Sommer, he can look past those down moments and appreciate all the good that he saw during the match.

“We were set to go, also ready in our heads. We had a tough start going 1-0 down, but got control of the game. Of course, we conceded too many goals, but the win is important. We were able to make great substitutions, have a big squad and are well equipped for all competitions.” Sommer told FCBayern.com.

For defender Dayot Upamecano, the Frenchman was happy to see his team’s fight and desire come out.

“Every game is difficult for us, but we want to win. Augsburg played well, but we fought well, and it was important today to get the three points. Our communication in defense is very good, we really want to defend. We have to keep going and keep clean sheets again,” Upamecano said.

The Bavarians are hitting their stride and if these types of effort continue, it could be very difficult for the squad’s opposition to hold them down.

