Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard: “I really like volleys”

Yeah he does.

Bayern Munich - FC Augsburg Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

You might have heard this before, but Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard scored one of the memorable goals of the 2018 FIFA Men’s World Cup. Since then, Pavard — and commentators for Bayern Munich matches — have been hoping the Frenchman would replicate the feat.

Well, Pavard came up with the goods, TWICE, against FC Augsburg on Saturday. Though neither were quite as spectacular, they were the sort of goals any striker would be proud of, and they came through the Bayern center-back. First he latched onto Sadio Mané’s overhead ball in from point-blank range, and then later followed a sky-high clearance with another remarkable volley from the edge of the six-yard box.

“I really like volleys,” Pavard said simply (via Az’s Maximilian Koch).

Pavard is freshly rested after his Champions League suspension forced him to miss out on Bayern’s 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain midweek, but the same couldn’t be said for all of his teammates. The rejuvenated defender was extra pleased to have been able to lead the way and help his side secure a result.

“I’m very, very happy. That was a top game for the team and also a nice game for me with two goals,” Pavard elaborated (via @iMiaSanMia). “After the Paris game, it was important to keep up and win today. Now we are focused on the tasks ahead.”

If you want more coverage of the match, check out our Postgame Show on Spotify or below!

