Bayern Munich 4 - 0 MSV Duisburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga

Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 victory over Duisburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga on Friday and temporarily climbed to the top of the table prior to Wolfsburg’s match against Leverkusen on Sunday.

The Bavarians carried a humble 1-0 lead into the half but the floodgates opened after the break. Sydney Lohmann got the scoring started before Lea Schüller and Lina Magull turned it into 3-0 in a flash. Georgia Stanway capped things off with a penalty as the home side out-shot the visitors by 28 shots to 1. Highlights below:

Lohmann was in the right spot at the right time after a clumsy clearance inside the box. Ten minutes after the opener, Magull hit the crossbar from a lovely free kick, and shortly after that Lea Schüller deftly headed a corner towards the bottom corner — only to be beaten by a diving save.

Bayern’s second half looked to be starting as fruitlessly as the first, but Schüller finally bundled one in from an arcing free kick near the hour mark. Magull was played in behind the defense again barely off the restart and fired a top drawer shot into the top corner to shift Bayern into cruise control. A handball blocked a Schüller shot after that, and Stanway clinched the 4-0 with her calmly taken penalty.

Importantly, the result takes Bayern to +33 on the season in goals differential, closing on on Wolfsburg, who prior to the Leverkusen match sat at +36. Lohmann celebrated the goals bounty afterwards:

„It’s nice to be back up there [on top of the table]. But we know that there's other games on saturday and sunday. (...) We can lie down on the couch now, the others have to do step up.“



The Frauen are back in action on March 18th, away at Köln.