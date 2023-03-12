Roma coach José Mourinho “jealous” of Bayern Munich squad depth in Champions League victory over PSG

Bayern Munich just wrapped up their European plans this week with a big victory against Paris Saint-Germain and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Julian Nagelsmann’s squad depth made a strong impression on AS Roma coach José Mourinho, who secured a 2:0 victory over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League the following day.

Per Sport1, after the game, Mourinho jokingly said: “I am actually not a jealous man, but when I saw yesterday who Bayern subbed in with [Serge] Gnabry, [Sadio] Mané and [Leroy] Sané, I did indeed turn a bit envious.”

Mourinho is working with fewer resources than he’s used to. His past clubs include Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, after all.

Roma went up early in the game against the team from San Sebastián thanks to an athletic goal from Stephan El Shaarawy after a wonderful assist from Tammy Abraham in the thirteenth minute. Afterward, the Italians struggled against the Basques, who came very close to an equalizer. In the eighty-seventh minute, Paulo Dybala hit a fantastic corner which Marash Kumbulla gratefully headed in.

Not that the set piece delivery would have spared the Argentine international had The Special One had access to Bayern’s subs list.

“One of them [Gnabry, Mané, or Sané] would be sufficient for me,” Mourinho continued. “Then, we could have subbed out Dybala and perhaps scored another goal.”

