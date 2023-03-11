Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show —Bayern Munich 5-3 FC Augsburg (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich is on a roll, and Julian Nagelsmann has this team looking like an all-conquering machine. Of course, there are many crucial games to go in all three competitions this season, but only a fool would bet against Bayern winning any of those. A series of defensive lapses and farts still couldn’t stop this team from throttling Augsburg.

This is Nagelsball at its best.

Of course, the game had a lot of positives, the most important one being Bayern’s tactical flexibility. Julian Nagelsmann can switch from a back four to a back three at will, he can swap players around to adapt to opposition tactics, and he can tweak the system to exploit weaknesses in the opposition setup, just like he did today. A back three that was solid, with Cancelo and Davies functioning as wingers (I don’t consider them defenders in today’s setup), and a packed offense with Kimmich as the sole anchor positioned to interchange positions and exploit half-spaces.

The result? Five goals scored.

In short, things are looking very positive. Could the defensive lapses be prevented? Sure. Could the finishing be even better? Absolutely. But nobody in Europe would want to face Bayern right now. And that’s where the club stands right now.

Without further waffling, here are the major talking points of the pod:

The lineups of both teams heading into the game

Nagelsmann’s tactical approach, Augsburg’s great start

Bayern’s thorough domination and suffocation of Augsburg

Pavard and Cancelo having excellent games

Kimmich’s scanning and unparalleled passing

A reinvigorated Sané

Mané and his offside curse

Squad’s incredible depth, the future looks great

Nagelsmann’s tactical flexibility and the team’s transition

