Five observations from Bayern Munich’s edgy 5-3 win vs FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich have managed to oust fellow Bavarians FC Augsburg to the tune of a 5-3 scoreline. Mergim Berisha’s goal two minutes in was met with a barrage of Bayern goals thanks to Joao Cancelo, two (!) from Benjamin Pavard, Leroy Sané, and Alphonso Davies. Berisha got one back from a questionable call (more on that later) on Matthijs de Ligt and a late third for Augsburg, but Bayern were far too strong for their cross-state rivals. So, let’s look at the talking points of the game.

Bayern’s sloppy start won’t go unpunished against quality teams

Bayern started the game poorly and out of sorts, with Augsburg all over them and got the early goal through Mergim Berisha—the same player who downed the Rekordmeister back in September. Sure, it’s only Augsburg, but better teams in the Champions League will make you pay for a lull in concentration. The team must have a clear mind from the get-go and keep the mistakes to a minimum.

The officiating strikes again

Once again, Bayern have been done dirty by the referee. This may look like I’m complaining about the officiating, but it’s happened so many times and the calls so blatant that you can’t simply ignore them. Augsburg have resorted to playing dirty to try and slow us down and the ref is too lenient, if not leaning towards Augsburg. The unfair penalty against Matthijs de Ligt in the 58th minute and allowing the subsequent double touch penalty from Berisha to stand also comes to mind. The DFB seriously needs to scrutinize their pool of people.

The return of the comeback spirit from the Flick era?

Normally, Bayern conceding an early goal would put them off and struggle to regain control. That would mean either a draw at best or a late collapse, but this game showed something else. The Bavarians roared back to life after Augsburg’s scare and have looked rampant. This is reminiscent of the comebacks in the tenure of current Germany national football team coach Hansi Flick wherein they make an epic comeback from a losing position. Examples include two 2021 games: the 4-2 win against Borussia Dortmund (2-0 down in 10 minutes) and the 5-2 win against Mainz (2-0 down at halftime). Mentality monsters.

PAVARDOWSKI!

Benjamin. Jacques. Marcel. Pavard. I owe you an apology.

The man was simply boss today and has made a strong case for his contract extension. Two goals from the Frenchman who wanted to show everyone that he still loves the club very much. Josip Stanisic’s outing against Paris Saint-Germain must’ve woken something up inside the ex-VfB Stuttgart man, and he became determined to win back his spot in the starting XI. That contract is almost yours for the taking, Benji boy.

Team depth is insane

We’ve seen some players return to action such as Noussair Mazraoui and players get some chances like Ryan Gravenberch, Daley Blind, and Mathys Tel. It’s awesome to see the quality of players that we have, both starters and non-starters. I honestly think we have the goods to win the Champions League, provided that no Robert Lewandowski-esque situation occurs in the international break.

Bonus: Sadioffside Mané is back

Seriously, how does one stray offside this much? Maybe he needs to take up positional training at Sabener Straße.