Match awards from Bayern Munich’s phenomenal 5-3 win against FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich faced FC Augsburg in the Allianz Arena, in what turned out a thrilling, highly entertaining game. Earlier this season in the Bundesliga, Bayern were beat by Augsburg 1-0, courtesy of a Mergim Berisha goal. Though Berisha ended up returning to haunt the Rekordmeister by scoring in four minutes, the game wasn’t over. Bayern took control and won convincingly. They maintain their streak of excellent performances as they go into international break. A break so poorly timed, almost threatening to ruin a perfectly good season, but I digress.

That aside, here are our awards from this fantastic, enjoyable game.

Jersey Swap: Mergim Berisha

Need I explain this? Berisha has scored against Bayern in two out of three meetings in this season — having not scored only in the DFB Pokal fixture which Bayern won 5-2. Both goals from Augsburg were from Berisha — the first goal in the 4th minute, and the penalty in the 59th. A loanee from Turkish side Fenerbahce, he has only been in Augsburg since the start of this season and has already made quite the impact, scoring against several big teams including against Bayern tonight.

Simply, he has been the best player for Augsburg all evening.

Der Kaiser: Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is the cherry on top of Bayern Munich’s defense and is simply one of the best players we have. Cancelo’s tackles are fun to watch, and his attacking contribution is second to no defender’s.

The entire defense was highly invested in the attack today but a tad sloppy on occasions.

Honestly, for all that Cancelo is doing at Bayern and his determination to play well, I would offer him a contract here.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is the best midfielder in the world and there is nothing changing my mind.

There are very few players that can bring Lionel Messi to his knees and Kimmich is one of them. His performance against PSG was incredible and he continues with a solid outing against Augsburg. Finding any and every possible way he can get the ball to himself to pass it to the right person next is what Kimmich does best.

To put simply — if Bayern were an orchestra, Kimmich is the conductor.

The fact that he barely ever is rested and yet gives a world-class performance every game is beyond my comprehension. Simply otherworldly.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sane

If there was any player in this world who has perfected the art of making comebacks, it is Leroy Sane. While he is more than capable of being the best winger in the world on his day, he also has the ability to present us with performances that are unimaginably bad. After a rut, Sane is finally back, again to bless us with incredible football. He has 13 goals this season so far and has been quite the inspiration in attack. One can only hope he maintains his form, even after the international break.

Meister of the Match: Benjamin Pavard

When I say “Benjamin”, I hear the streets echoing “Pavardowski”.

There is no player in Bayern with more iconic goals than Pavard. At the risk of sounding like an amateur, I will say it — “Pavard only scores screamers.”

Gone are the days when Pavard made me want to personally ship him off to FC Barcelona. He has been an extremely solid defender, fantastic centrally. He has been brilliant in both the defensive and offensive aspects of the game. His two goals were absolutely beautiful and his iconic tackles and passing only gets better with every game. Give this man a new contract!

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout? Let us know in the comments below!