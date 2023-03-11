 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pardon me, Mr. Perfect: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala annoyed after win over FC Augsburg

Jamal Musiala doesn’t like that Bayern Munich conceded three goals.

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich was coming off an incredible victory over Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week and the potential for a letdown against FC Augsburg was always possible.

The Bavarians were not at their best against Die Fuggerstädter, but still managed a 5-3 victory, which left some of the players a little miffed.

While Jamal Musiala was happy to get the three points, he was irritated to see the squad give up an early goal and then conceded three during the match.

“It was a bit unfortunate to concede a goal so early. After that we showed a reaction. Conceding three goals was unnecessary. Everyone was a bit annoyed. Sometimes you have to keep your focus high. When we’re 4-1 up, we have to control the game,” Musiala told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As much as Musiala might have been perturbed, the end result was that Bayern Munich still got the job done. Sometimes that is just good enough.

