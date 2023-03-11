Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann hails Benjamin Pavard after brace vs. FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has had an outstanding Rückrunde and that continued with a two-goal effort against FC Augsburg in his team’s 5-3 win.

Pavard’s sustained excellence of late has not gone unnoticed as Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann praised the Frenchman after the match.

“Benji had a good performance. He always wants to win. He scored goals too today. He did very well against Paris (first leg). He’s playing more often in his favorite position and is doing a good job. I know that he feels comfortable here,” Nagelsmann said after that match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Pavard’s preference to play center-back could lead him to explore his transfer options during the summer transfer window given the presence of Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and the currently-injured Lucas Hernandez.

If, however, Nagelsmann either moves to a back three permanently or pledges to use it frequently, it would necessitate the roster having four, starting caliber center-backs. That could sway Pavard to stay in Bavaria.

If he does, it seems that it would be welcomed by the manager.

