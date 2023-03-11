 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New podcast alert! Check out our Weekend Warm-up on Spotify for our breakdown of all the week's biggest stories!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann hails Benjamin Pavard after brace vs. FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard continues to show why he will be a sough-after transfer target this summer.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has had an outstanding Rückrunde and that continued with a two-goal effort against FC Augsburg in his team’s 5-3 win.

Pavard’s sustained excellence of late has not gone unnoticed as Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann praised the Frenchman after the match.

“Benji had a good performance. He always wants to win. He scored goals too today. He did very well against Paris (first leg). He’s playing more often in his favorite position and is doing a good job. I know that he feels comfortable here,” Nagelsmann said after that match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Pavard’s preference to play center-back could lead him to explore his transfer options during the summer transfer window given the presence of Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and the currently-injured Lucas Hernandez.

If, however, Nagelsmann either moves to a back three permanently or pledges to use it frequently, it would necessitate the roster having four, starting caliber center-backs. That could sway Pavard to stay in Bavaria.

If he does, it seems that it would be welcomed by the manager.

If you want more coverage of the match, check out our Postgame Show on Spotify or below!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 8 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works