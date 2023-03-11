Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich praises his teammates after FC Augsburg victory

Bayern Munich had a very up-and-down effort against FC Augsburg during its 5-3 victory.

The Bavarians were not ever seriously threatened, but did appear to lack some focus. Either way, three points were tacked on to the ledger and the Bavarians remained atop the Bundesliga table — and that was good enough for star midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The 28-year-old felt like it was key to see some of his lesser-used teammates contribute to the victory as well.

“Today it was extremely important to bring in some fresh blood. The players who didn’t play much lately won the game for us today. Especially the guys who started, they really did a great job. I could list every single one,” Kimmich told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “João (Cancelo) in particular played a top game. Serge (Gnabry) and Leroy (Sané) both had a great game, as did Sadio (Mané). Benji (Pavard) as well. It was extremely good for us to have guys who are fired up, who maybe didn’t play much in the past few weeks and who had to listen to a lot of things in the media.”

Kimmich also feels like a few of those players take more heat than they deserve.

“Sometimes it (the criticism) was unjustified. Today they showed that they are very, very important to us. They always have been,” Kimmich said.

No doubt, there will be various points during this season where every Bayern Munich player will be called on to contribute — and the Augsburg win was just the latest example of why the squad’s depth is so important.

