Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich have only lost two games all season, and one of them was in September away at FC Augsburg after Mërgim Berisha’s 59th-minute goal. Now the return fixture is upon us, with the physical Bundesliga opponents coming off a win against Werder Bremen.

The Bavarians are riding high after what appears to be a newfound Champagne XI pulling off a 2-0 win in the Champions League against PSG. In the league, however, Bayern’s position is far from assured. More dropped points could lead to yielding top spot in the table to Borussia Dortmund, who face hapless bottom-feeding Schalke this week.

Benjamin Pavard returns from suspension and Julian Nagelsmann looks set to rotate, with more playing time opportunities for the likes of Mathys Tel, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and the player everyone has their eye on, Manchester City loanee João Cancelo. Will the man once touted as Nagelsmann’s dream fullback signing show that he has a place in this team?

