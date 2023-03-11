Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Lineups are out! Sane, Mane, and Gnabry start! Cancelo benches Stanisic

One hour before kickoff: Lineups are out! Julian Nagelsmann has gone all-in on rotation, with Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, and Serge Gnabry up top, and Joao Cancelo coming in for Josip Stanisic at the back. De Ligt, however, doesn’t get any rest today. Joshua Kimmich captains Bayern Munich in place of Thomas Muller.

Having secured qualification to the next round of the Champions League, it’s time for Bayern Munich to keep hold of top spot in the Bundesliga by keeping up the winning run. FC Augsburg have already beaten this team once in the league already — it would be unimaginable to let them do the double.

The thing is, there is the minor fact that a lot of players have started three games in a row and they’re just tired. Apparently Thomas Muller, Matthijs de Ligt, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman all fall in that category. Meanwhile Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting out with a back problem. This means that it’s a huge opportunity for Augsburg to take some points away from the Allianz Arena, but it’s also a chance for players like Joao Cancelo, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and more to get minutes and maybe muscle their way back into the lineup. Whatever happens, we will see some different names on the teamsheet today.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

