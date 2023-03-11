Julian Nagelsmann says Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry are down, but not out at Bayern Munich

It has not been an easy stretch for suddenly-out-of-favor stars Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry at Bayern Munich, but manager Julian Nagelsmann maintains faith in the talented Germany internationals.

“Each player has their own character. It’s important to respect, accept and deal with the characteristics of the players. Leroy and Serge have exceptional qualities. I always try to support them. I’m not one to try to change players’ characters,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Leroy is one of the best players in Europe. We need him. The same applies to Serge. They must be aware of their abilities. Both of them can be decision-makers at important moments.”

Nagelsmann went deeper on Gnabry and how he is progressing.

“We had a good conversation, he played well against PSG and scored a nice goal. It was very good, he scored a goal and otherwise made a good impression,” Nagelsmann said.

The Champagne XI for Bayern Munich has changed roughly a dozen times this season and there is nothing to say that Sané and Gnabry cannot work their way back into that group. Consistency for both players, however, has been a struggle, but will be absolutely vital if either player wants to recapture a regular starting role.

