João Cancelo is the biggest surprise arrival of the season, with Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić getting the deal done just before the transfer window closed. Cancelo has had a good first impression but was stunted by the emergence of Josip Stanišić, even losing out to Kingsley Coman at RWB. That’s something Didi Hamann isn’t pleased with.

A report from Sport1 caught the former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder complaining that there was no need for the 28-year-old if the coach has difficulties in finding him a role in the team. “If I think he doesn’t fit into the system or needs six months to get used to, then you don’t need to get him because that’s the season over,” Hamann said.

Apparently, the 49-year-old said “homemade unrest” has emerged from this predicament. “Of course, that raises further concerns. These are things that are homemade,” the ex-pro said. “I can’t get a player like that and then let Stanisic play in front of him. What is the boy thinking?”

Hamann also assumed that Brazzo and coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke before signing the Manchester City fullback, making sure that he will be used. Something Hamann wants: “If I get a player like that, then he has to play too.”