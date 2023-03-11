Daily Schmankerl: Julian Nagelsmann admits Joao Cancelo is unhappy at Bayern Munich as FC Barcelona lingers; Bayern support or PSG hate in France?; Robert Lewandowski talks what’s ahead; Futures of Marcel Sabitzer and Mason Mount tied?; and MORE!

For Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, there was no reason to sugarcoat what is going on with Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese international is less than thrilled with his spot in the bench in Bavaria.

While Cancelo will get the start against FC Augsburg, it could be more of a cameo than a move to a starting role.

“He will start (on Saturday). When he plays it’s all good, when he doesn’t play… it’s not. That’s normal,” Nagelsmann told the media at his weekly press conference (as captured by Fabrizio Romano). “I told João my point of view after a training session where he didn’t make a good impression, we spoke — he always had a good reaction.”

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured more of Nagelsmann’s thoughts on Cancelo.

“I had a similar case in Leipzig with Angelino. One training session wasn’t that good, but afterwards we had a very good conversation. I explained my point of view to him, and how to deal with the situation. You can also develop opportunities from that, it was a very open conversation, and not just about football. Since then, he has trained very well and also showed joy and easiness in his game. I will reward him tomorrow with a start because of his last impressions in training. I’m sure the good things that he has shown in training will also show in the game,” Nagelsmann said.

It appears that maybe there was something to the issues we had heard about between Cancelo and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The tough part for the Portuguese star is where he fits at Bayern Munich. The competition at the outside-back and wing-back positions (depending on which formation Nagelsmann uses) is fierce.

Things might not get any easier — or better — for Cancelo any time soon, but he is a nice weapon to have available in Nagelsmann’s arsenal, and it does appear that the coach will continue to work with the player to help him settle into some sort of role with the club.

If Joao Cancelo is sent back to Manchester City when his loan spell ends, FC Barcelona will be waiting to make a move:

Joao Cancelo’s loan move to Bayern Munich was widely considered a masterstroke by the German outfit, who had gotten their hands on one of the world’s most valued fullbacks on a cost-effective loan deal in January. However, only a couple of months into his spell in Munich, Cancelo appears to have fallen out of favour in the Bundesliga. He has failed to make an impression, with coach Julian Nagelsmann struggling to incorporate him into his tactical plans. This has led to renewed speculations over Cancelo’s future, with many expecting him to join an entirely new club at the end of the season. Barça are among the clubs interested in his services. Reports earlier in the week revealed that Barcelona are among the clubs in contention to sign the Portuguese international in the summer. The Catalans were interested in the fullback in January, but a move did not materialise due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

What a week for Bayern Munich, huh?

The Bavarians took care of business domestically and in Europe and might have gotten over the hump from being a really good team to a great team in the process.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

A preview on Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match vs. FC Augsburg and why the squad needs to avoid a letdown.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s massive win over Paris Saint-Germain and what that means moving forward, including the stellar defensive showing, the dominant midfield, and how the attack is finally settling in. All that said, where does this leave Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry?

The latest details on the contract situations of Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Sané, and Gnabry.

Bayern Munich might have already made the decision to let Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo leave at the end of his loan.

Bayern Munich overcame PSG in style (not without scares, however). It is difficult to pick out one star performer because the display was so complete. In this podcast we look at:

The pressing of the team as a whole

The difference between each half

A look at the performance of each individual

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contrasting performance in each half

What Julian Nagelsmann got right in this game

The number of high-risk passes Bayern attempted

What was special about this win

Thoughts on Marco Veratti’s performance tonight and how he could have been the key tonight

Thoughts on Yann Sommer’s performance and what he did well

Thoughts on the Raumdeuter himself, Thomas Müller

Thoughts on the substitutions Nagelsmann made

