Bayern Munich’s Choupo-Moting, Musiala top Bundesliga in shot efficiency

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has finally been dethroned from his perch as the Bundesliga’s most efficient scorer. Taking his place? Teammate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who collected the bounty of his tenth league goal from a crisp assist by Thomas Müller, with Musiala himself providing the key pass before that.

Here’s the chart as it stands. Shot efficiency is defined as the difference between actual and expected goals; Choupo-Moting leads the way with 10 from 5.6; Musiala has 11 from 6.7. Choupo just barely edges Musiala with a delta of 4.4 to 4.3. Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt is next in line; the German playmaker’s resurgent season highlighted by his 8 goals from 3.8 xG.

Lower down the list is Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug, the emerging Germany number nine, who has 14 goals from 10.7 xG.

The contrast between Füllkrug and Choupo is interesting! Though Bayern’s recovery this season has been defined by Choupo’s emergence at the striker position, his goal production hasn’t apparently come from high-volume service. Choupo isn't only a box player either. But he’s had a knack for finding the back of the net.

Choupo also had a later start, having begun the season primarily on the bench. In total league goals, he’s still one behind his younger teammate. Who will stand atop the pile at year’s end?

