Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané on the Bundesliga players who impress him the most

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané has become quite the brand ambassador for the Bundesliga since his arrival in Bavaria last summer. In his recent Sport Bild interview with Christian Falk, he took some time to spotlight some of the other top players in the league, outside of FC Bayern.

“There are exceptional players, not only at FC Bayern. (Randal) Kolo Muani, (Daichi) Kamada, (Christopher) Nkunku, to name a few,” Mané said (via @iMiaSanMia). “Fantastic individual players. I’ve already known my teammates before, they have big quality. I see it in every training session.”

All of these players might or already have become big names in the upcoming summer transfer window. Leipzig’s Nkunku is already heading to England to join up with Chelsea FC, where he’ll try to prove that not all star talents go there to wither. Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani is a forward once rumored to be on Bayern’s radar but may wind up in any of the top leagues. Frankfurt’s Kamada, per Sport1’s Patrick Berger, was courted by English clubs but looks set to move domestically to Borussia Dortmund.

But if nothing else, the Bundesliga is a place flush with big names and big players — and under the timeless axiom of Game Recognize Game, that’s something Sadio Mané is well-positioned to know.