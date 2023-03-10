Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Lineups, team news, chances for Cancelo, Gnabry, Tel, and more!

Having dispatched Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League during midweek, a triumphant but tired Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action against one of the few teams to have a positive record against them this season. In FC Augsburg, Julian Nagelsmann faces a test of his squad’s depth and his ability to utilize it. How will he fare?

Team news

No serious injuries to report, but the coach informed the media that certain players were tired from their midweek exertions. These included Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Matthijs de Ligt, and Kingsley Coman. We can assume they’ll all be given a rest. Meanwhile Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is out with a back problem. With all these players needing a breather, Julian Nagelsmann will likely field a radically different starting XI from what we’ve become used to in these last few games.

Mathys Tel might finally get a Bundesliga start at the top of the lineup. It’s a huge opportunity for the youngster, who has already scored five goals this season (four in the league). Jamal Musiala, who is also fit, will likely slot into Thomas Muller’s position at the center of attacking midfield. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are long overdue for starts, and they’ll probably be on the wings.

In midfield, no one can keep out Joshua Kimmich, but he’ll be likely paired with Ryan Gravenberch instead of Leon Goretzka this time. The Dutchman needs to show he’s ready for these moments, and a defensive opponent like Augsburg will be a good opportunity to show off his flair and dynamism in midfield. Hopefully he’s grateful for the chance.

The back line will certainly change, though it’s not clear by how much. Will Alphonso Davies be rested? He certainly deserves to be, but his stamina is also top tier so he may not need it. Nagelsmann did not single him out in the press conference either way.

Right now, we’ll assume that Benjamin Pavard will come in for Matthijs de Ligt, and the backline will consist of Davies, Upamecano, Pavard, and finally Joao Cancelo. The Portugeuse right-back has been guaranteed a start by the coach, and his pinpoint crosses may be crucial to breaking down a stout Augsburg defense in the absence of Choupo-Moting and Muller.

Yann Sommer, as usual, is expected in goal. Here’s what the lineup could look like:

