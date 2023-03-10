Julian Nagelsmann details who’s in and who’s out for Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann seems ready to rest some of his boys after an intense week.

“(Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) is out tomorrow with a back problem. A few players are tired: Matthijs de Ligt, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka. We’ll decide tomorrow who can start. We’ll have to make a few changes because not everyone is at 100%,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Everyone who sat on the bench lately can play. Leroy Sané is a candidate to start. Jamal Musiala is fit and can start. João Cancelo is also a candidate to start. Benji Pavard is expected to return to the starting XI.”

Many fans are wondering if Noussair Mazraoui will finally make his Rückrunde debut, but the coach seemed non-committal about that.

“He’s back in the squad and is making a good impression. I’m confident that he’s back to 100%. He hasn’t forgotten anything about his football. I’m confident he’ll be able to show good things again in the near future,” Nagelsmann said.

That seems like an awful lot of turnover, but Nagelsmann maintain supreme confidence in his squad. The coach indicated that he knows that FC Augsburg will not be a pushover.

“We had problems with the way Augsburg played both in the Pokal and in the first half of the season. It won’t be easy. We came up with an idea of ​​how to do things tomorrow. I think we are well prepared and will have a good home game,” Nagelsmann remarked.

