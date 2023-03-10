Bayern Munich Alumni: Franck Ribéry speaks about Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané are without a doubt highly talented players, but their rather inconsistent form has yielded frustrations from the fanbase who expected better from the two. Bayern Munich currently employ Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala as the starting wingers, so should the Leroy and Gnabs be a thing of the past? Franck Ribéry wants to give them time.

Per Sport Bild journo Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), the evergreen Frenchman is aware of the abilities that Gnabry and Sané have and believes that they will get back up to speed. “Both are top players at a high level with incredible potential,” Ribéry said. “They’re quick, with good technique and good finishing. I like them, but I know that both can still become better.”

Good ol’ Franck revealed the factors that influence a player’s performance: “the body, the head, the environment.” Having the proper mentality is also something a player should have. “It’s about attitude,” said the 39-year-old. “For me it was an honor to play for Bayern. I had to fight for this chance. If you want to be one of the best in the world, you have to do more, you’ve to work.”