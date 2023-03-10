Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez has progressed to running, also feeling contract love from club

It feels like Bayern Munich fans just received the horrible news that ace defender Lucas Hernandez would miss the rest of this season with a knee injury, doesn’t it?

Now, though, the Frenchman is back — running (!?) — on the pitch and working to rehab his injury (FCBayern.com):

Lucas Hernández emerged from the changing room at FC Bayern’s Säbener Straße training ground with a smile on his face on Thursday morning. Just hours after his teammates had sealed a place in the Champions League quarterfinals against Paris Saint-Germain, there was also good news from the 27-year-old defender. For the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee during France’s World Cup match against Australia on November 22nd, Hernández was able to complete a running session on the pitch again.

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg captured video of Hernandez’s outdoor exploits:

Bild also captured a photo of Hernandez:

Tolle Nachrichten von der Säbener Straße: @LucasHernandez ist wieder im Lauftraining! Erstmals nach seinem Kreuzbandriss bei der WM vor dreieinhalb Monaten @FCBayern #FCBayern #FCB pic.twitter.com/dSIpXnqnND — BILD FC Bayern (@BILD_Bayern) March 9, 2023

Great news from Säbener Straße: @LucasHernandez is back in running training! For the first time after tearing his cruciate ligament at the World Cup three and a half months ago @FCBayern #FCBayern #FCB

With Hernandez’s contract also nearing its end, some fans are getting antsy about the defender’s future. According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner, those worries can be put to rest:

❗️Eine Vertragsverlängerung mit Lucas #Hernandez soll nach @kicker-Informationen auch ein Zeichen sein, dass verletzte Spieler beim @FCBayern nicht hängengelassen werden. Die Gespräche mit dem Franzosen laufen und eine Einigung soll bald erzielt werden. #fcbayern — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) March 9, 2023

According to @kicker information, a contract extension with Lucas #Hernandez should also be a sign that injured players are not left hanging at @FCBayern. Talks are ongoing with the Frenchman and an agreement is expected to be reached soon. #fcbayern

As we saw on Wednesday, Bayern Munich is reportedly getting close to a contract extension with Hernandez, which would give the club a solid three center-backs for next season, plus the potential that Benjamin Pavard could also re-up and make it a quartet.