Daily Schmankerl: Joao Cancelo set to leave Bayern Munich when loan ends; Brazzo open to summer splurge on striker?; Eduardo Camavinga to leave Real Madrid already?; Franck Ribéry dishes on rumors linking Bayern to Randal Kolo Muani; and MORE!

According to one report, Bayern Munich has already made the decision to move on from Manchester Joao Cancelo after this season.

The good news for the Portuguese international is that both Real Madrid and Chelsea FC are reportedly interested in him:

According to Calciomercato via The Mail, Bayern have already decided not to sign Cancelo on a permanent basis when his loan deal expires this summer. The 28-year-old had been one of City’s most important players over the past couple of seasons, but he left the club very abruptly in January, joining Bayern on loan. His time in Germany started well as he provided assists in each of his first two games for his new side, but things appear to have gone downhill since then and the defender was left out of Bayern’s starting 11 against PSG on Wednesday. The full-back has only started two Bundesliga matches and it appears that he won’t be staying in Germany beyond the end of the season. The report claims that the loan deal included a clause allowing Bayern to sign Cancelo for £62 million at the end of the season, but he will instead be returning to Manchester. Despite Bayern’s decision, both Chelsea and Real Madrid are said to be interested in the Portugal international, who joined City from Juventus back in 2019.

Cancelo’s hot start in Munich has cooled, but Bayern’s depth at outside-back / wing-back could be a problem for the Manchester City loanee as well. Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard, Josip Stanišić, and Lucas Hernandez are all players on the current roster that can play as an outside-back, while Kingsley Coman can join the group as a wing-back when Julian Nagelsmann deploys a back three.

Last week, Manchester United’s rumored interest in Red Bull Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko had us thinking he could be the next living Abe Simpson meme, as Sesko is already headed to RB Leipzig in the summer and an immediate sale by Die Roten Bullen would be...odd.

So, sorry Joao, you might get the meme honor...

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer watched his squad down Paris Saint-Germain and never saw his confidence waver.

“I was convinced that we would do it,” Neuer told Bild.

It has to be somewhat tough for Neuer to watch given how his season ended, but he is not letting any regret about how he got injured impair his ability to support his teammates.

Things have not quite worked out like many had hoped for Eduardo Camavinga at Real Madrid, but that does not mean that the club is ready to sell him off just yet.

Manchester United is creeping around and ready to make a big offer, but Real Madrid does not appear to be ready to let the talented youngster go just yet:

Manchester United would be willing to pay up to €130m to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid, but Los Blancos have no intention of letting the Frenchman leave.

At one point, Camavinga was considered to be a transfer target of Bayern Munich.

What a week for Bayern Munich, huh?

The Bavarians took care of business domestically and in Europe and might have gotten over the hump from being a really good team to a great team in the process.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

A preview on Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match vs. FC Augsburg and why the squad needs to avoid a letdown.

Some thoughts Bayern Munich’s massive win over Paris Saint-Germain and what that means moving forward, including the stellar defensive showing, the dominant midfield, and how the attack is finally settling in. All that said, where does this leave Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry?

The latest details on the contract situations of Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Sané, and Gnabry.

Bayern Munich might have already made the decision to let Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo leave at the end of his loan.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić acknowledged that the club is very happy with striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

“First of all, we extended Choupo. I hope he’s the same, keep going, keep scoring and then we’ll see. We’re glad we have Choupo. I can’t say what will happen in the summer yet,” he told Sky Sport Germany. When pressed on Choupo-Moting’s renewal influencing a Kane deal, Salihamidzic added: “Nothing, that’s nonsense. That’s not our consideration at all.

There are two trains of thought here:

1 — Choupo-Moting’s deal secured him as a placeholder in the event that Bayern Munich cannot secure another striker this summer. Choupo-Moting is popular and dependable and could provide what Bayern Munich needs as a starter or sub.

2 — Choupo-Moting’s deal was meant to keep him in place as the starter for next season, so Mathys Tel can develop into the role — subsequently allowing the team to make a massive purchase in the summer of 2024 for another position (Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz?).

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani has been floating around for a while and Bayern club legend Franck Ribéry was asked what he thought of the young Frenchman.

“I hadn’t really gotten my head around him yet. He came on against Argentina in the World Cup final. He impressed me. After just one game, I could say: Kolo Muani has personality, character and quality,” said Ribéry. “What he is showing in Frankfurt is also great. He’s young and has potential - so the answer is actually quite clear! FC Bayern has always signed young players with great potential. But better ask Brazzo about that.”

Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, and Alphonso Davies were all named to WhoScored.com’s Champions League Team of the Week:

Bayern Munich overcame PSG in style (not without scares however). It is difficult to pick out one star performer because the display was so complete. In this podcast we look at: