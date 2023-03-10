Bayern Munich bosses ecstatic with 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain, rave over Josip Stanišić

Bayern Munich have booked their ticket to the Champions League Quarterfinals courtesy of goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (a former PSG player) and Serge Gnabry. Everyone was happy, from coach Julian Nagelsmann to the players and, of course, the front office.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić praised the coach for getting everything right on the night, citing a massive difference between the first and second halves. “Julian did a really good job”, Brazzo said (Sport1’s Kerry Hau via @iMiaSanMia). “We played a bit differently than we did before. It was a world class second half.”

The defense was monstrous, from Matthijs de Ligt’s goal-line clearance to Yann Sommer’s saves to Josip Stanišić’s mature outing, the lattermost getting a special shout from the former Bayern player (via Kicker’s Georg Holzner on @iMiaSanMia). “Outstanding! Sensational! The whole defense was world class, but I’m just really happy for Stani, who comes from our own youth. A top boy”, the 46-year-old gushed. Club president Herbert Hainer agrees with Brazzo re Stanišić: “Stanišić is getting better and better. A rock. He was great today.”

So, with everyone on the Stanišić bandwagon, what does that mean for Manchester City loanee João Cancelo? Well, he’s still in the plans and won’t be written off just yet. “João will be a very important player”, Brazzo said (kicker’s Georg Holzner through @iMiaSanMia). “He hasn’t been training and playing the way he imagined lately. We communicate well with him. He is an outstanding player who will become important.”

