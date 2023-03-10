Jamal Musiala savors the moment as Bayern Munich downs PSG in the Champions League

The importance of Bayern Munich’s 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League really could not be overstated.

Not only did the squad overcome an enormous obstacle in the deep and powerful PSG, but the team continued its strong run of play — which could mean trouble for all of Bayern Munich’s future competitors.

One player who was particularly happy after the match was Jamal Musiala. The Germany international knows that nothing should be taken for granted at this level of play.

“A very, very important win for us. It was crucial that we kept the intensity high,” Musiala told Sport1’s Kerry Hau.

Musiala was also a bit relieved to see teammate Serge Gnabry put one in the back of the next in a big spot. Gnabry has not seen as much action as of late as he would like and needed something to get him going.

“We know what quality Serge has. It was a nice goal, we’re very happy about it,” said Musiala.

A nice — and vital goal. For Bayern Munich, it did not get much better than that.

