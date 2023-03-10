Jamal Musiala happy with Bayern Munich’s performance vs. PSG in the Champions League

Bayern Munich held firm against Paris Saint-Germain, not allowing the Parisians anything at all as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry ensured the Rekordmeister’s progression to the last eight. This is something Jamal Musiala agrees with (not allowing PSG anything)

Musiala told BT Sport (via The Athletic) that the Bavarians’ control over the game was unparalleled and cut off any supply to PSG dangermen Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. “We didn’t let them have time on the ball in the final third,” Musiala said. “Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, we know what they’re capable of. We controlled the game better. Overall, it was a good game for us.”

There were changes that needed to be made in the second half after the deadlock wasn’t broke in the first half. “We went through some tactical things to change up a bit (at half-time). We had to up our intensity. When we do that, we’re very difficult to beat”, the 20-year-old revealed.

Arguably, the thing that snapped Bayern out of their doldrums was when a miscue in the Bayern defense left the goal wide open for PSG, only for Matthijs de Ligt to claw the ball off the line and away. “(De Ligt’s goal-line clearance) brought us to life. Those little moments are key,” Musiala recalled.

Musiala said that Bayern have got the goods to lift number 7; all they have to do is to take it easy. “We all have the mentality we can win this tournament. We just have to take it game by game,” said Musiala.

The doubt surrounding the future of Choupo-Moting seems to have disappeared; he is still prolific as ever. Choupo received some good words from the youngster: “It’s very fun to play with him. He’s a goal threat and has the presence in the box we need. He’s an amazing player. He has the quality we need up front. He’s a good friend as well. He’s a good guy.”

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.