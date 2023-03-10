Bayern Munich II’s Lucas Copado suffers an injury

Bayern Munich’s official website revealed that the Bavarians’ reserve side, Bayern II, will lose talented youngster Lucas Copado to injury for a while. The forward had bagged 10 goal contributions in 19 matches in the Regionalliga for the team up until now. Presumably, Copado had injured himself in Bayern II’s training before the return of the Regionalliga, as he had mysteriously missed the match vs SpVgg Unterhaching before being confirmed to be injured.

The website was rather vague on the length of Copado’s absence, only saying that he would miss “multiple” games. Bayern’s website is not very consistent with its’ diagnosis with injuries, though. For example, new signing Javier Fernandez was said to be ruled out for multiple weeks but appeared in a match within a week of that diagnosis. We will see how accurate the diagnosis of Copado’s injury will turn out to be.

In the meantime, it’s likely that Sadio Mane’s friend Désiré Ségbé, Yusuf Kabadayi and Grant-Leon Ranos will fill the void in Copado’s absence. Copado’s output will be missed, but at least theoretically Bayern II should have enough firepower to deal with the absence of the short striker.