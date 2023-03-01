Breaking: Bayern Munich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting agree on a contract extension

According to an exclusive report by Florian Plettenberg, who is so reliable he may as well be a direct club source, Bayern Munich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have agreed a contract extension that will keep the striker at the club until 2024. There is no option for an additional year beyond that, but the deal comes with a significant pay rise for the player.

❗️Excl. News Choupo-Moting: TOTAL agreement NOW! He will extend his contract until 2024! NO option for one year more. The 33 y/o striker will get a significant pay raise as reported. Announcement soon.

This season: 25 matches, 16 goals & 4 assists.



This season: 25 matches, 16 goals & 4 assists. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/UVf1OsXOIx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 1, 2023

Originally signed as a backup on a free transfer from PSG, Choupo-Moting has stepped up and shown actual world class credentials this season. In the absence of Robert Lewandowski, the Cameroonian international has made the #9 spot his own, resisting any competition from Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, or the young Mathys Tel. His scoring record this season has been nothing short of exceptional, and he seems to fit the coach’s plans and is well-liked in the dressing room.

Signing Choupo-Moting to an extension essentially puts to bed any discussions of a pursuit for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, who has long been linked with Bayern. The same goes for other options like Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, or other recognized strikers. While Choupo isn’t a young striker, he’s effective in his role and the club seems satisfied with him. Also, this gives Mathys Tel some scope to slowly grow into the future striker position at Bayern, instead of having his role supplanted by a new signing from abroad.

Overall, few will be upset with this announcement. It’s good business by Bayern and we’re happy to have Choupo here.