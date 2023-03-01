Breaking: Leroy Sane suffers ankle injury in Bayern Munich training, doubtful for Stuttgart and PSG

According to a report by Bild, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane suffered an ankle injury during training on Monday, which caused him to miss team training today. He is considered doubtful for the Sutttgart game this weekend, as well as next week’s Champions League clash vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena.

Per the report, Sane suffered an injury to the capsular ligament of his ankle. The capsular ligament is the fibrous covering present on every synovial joint. Depending on the severity, the player could be out for several weeks or even a month.

This comes at a bad time for Leroy Sane, who has been struggling with his personal form since the turn of the year. His goal+assist numbers have dipped, and he was benched versus Union Berlin on Sunday for the in-form Kingsley Coman. With Sadio Mane also back and ready to compete for minutes, this setback will make it hard for the former Manchester City star to claw his way back into the starting lineup in the future.

As for Nagelsmann, while injuries are never a good thing, he has options right now. Kingsley Coman is in good form while Jamal Musiala can do a great job on the wings. Meanwhile Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mane will both be challenging for starting XI positions. It says good things about Bayern’s depth that a situation which would be an injury crisis for most other clubs can still be adequately dealt with by the squad on hand. Now it’s up to the manager to account for Sane’s absence.

We wish him a speedy recovery.