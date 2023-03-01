Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

On the heels of its huge Bundesliga win over Union Berlin last weekend, Bayern Munich will square off with VfB Stuttgart on Saturday...just days before a massive meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

It would be easy for Bayern Munich to look right past this match, but Julian Nagelsmann will have to do everything he can to prevent that from happening. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the Bundesliga table and how they have done in recent games.

A couple of VfB Stuttgart players to potentially keep an eye on.

Trying to predict Julian Nagelsmann’s formation and starting XI when factoring in upcoming suspensions, rest days, continuity, etc. (It’s not easy!).

A prediction on the match.

