What Cristiano Ronaldo told Sadio Mané about Bayern Munich

In the days following Sadio Mané’s move to Bayern Munich, the former Liverpool star was vacationing in Mallorca when he ran into...Cristiano Ronaldo.

What are the chances?

Speaking to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Mané detailed exactly what the two spoke about (at least regarding Bayern Munich anyway).

“I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed. He congratulated me and told me: ‘A great club! This is a great step for you’,” Mané said. “That says everything about the Bundesliga and underlines what I’ve already said: I think you underestimate the Bundesliga here. The recent performances in the Champions League prove that.”

Interestingly, Bayern Munich was linked to the former Real Madrid mega-star at just about the same time that the duo had their conversation. While Ronaldo is not exactly his former self these days, Mané will be looking to prove that he has fully bounced back from his injury in the coming games.