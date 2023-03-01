 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New podcast reminder! Interested in an in-depth look at how Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin? Is Nagelsmann gonna keep the setup? Why is the Bundesliga harder now? Click here to listen to our latest episode!

Filed under:

What Cristiano Ronaldo told Sadio Mané about Bayern Munich

The two stars had an unexpected meet-up.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In the days following Sadio Mané’s move to Bayern Munich, the former Liverpool star was vacationing in Mallorca when he ran into...Cristiano Ronaldo.

What are the chances?

Speaking to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Mané detailed exactly what the two spoke about (at least regarding Bayern Munich anyway).

“I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed. He congratulated me and told me: ‘A great club! This is a great step for you’,” Mané said. “That says everything about the Bundesliga and underlines what I’ve already said: I think you underestimate the Bundesliga here. The recent performances in the Champions League prove that.”

Interestingly, Bayern Munich was linked to the former Real Madrid mega-star at just about the same time that the duo had their conversation. While Ronaldo is not exactly his former self these days, Mané will be looking to prove that he has fully bounced back from his injury in the coming games.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works