Bayern Munich’s João Cancelo on his inclusion in FIFA World XI

It’s been a productive time in Munich for João Cancelo after switching Manchester City for Bayern Munich on loan. He hit the ground running in his first few games, which already caught the attention of fans, much like his sudden transfer did. Now, he has been honored by being named with some of the biggest names in world football in the FIFA World XI.

“It’s a privilege for me to be here with the best players of the past year,” Cancelo told FIFPRO (via @iMiaSanMia). “It was a dream I had as a child. I’ve wanted to win it for a long time, and I’ve achieved it and I’m very happy.

“I think my friends, my family, the people who have always been by my side were the main support to get here.”

In his Instagram post, he dedicated this event to his late mother, who died in 2013.

If you were a young fan, you would want to see all these big players live on the pitch; the 28-year-old fullback is still in awe of his peers in that ceremony. “If were a spectator, I would go to see players like these at the stadium”, the former Juventus wide defender said. “They are players who give you something else, a lot of talent, a lot of joy when watching them play. It’s a pleasure to be here among them because they are the best.”

If Cancelo had to pick a favorite in the World XI, it’s not Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé or even Karim Benzema, but Luka Modrić. “I like Mbappé and Messi a lot but I also like Modrić. For example, I saw Real Madrid’s game against Liverpool and it’s amazing when he plays. Personally, I would go for Modrić.”