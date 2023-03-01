Report: Bayern Munich seeks accountability with new penalty structure

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is seeking to eliminate all of those pesky little annoyances and disciplinary issues that arose by the re-implementation of a fine structure for locker room offenses.

In a somewhat funny description, the list of offending behaviors is being referred to as a “punishment catalog” — which we can assume is a little different than the one that Sears used to send around Christmas time in the 80s:

After many years, a ‘punishment catalog’ was reintroduced at FC Bayern - a small piece of paper hanging in the dressing room with a list of fines. It was initiated by Kathleen Krüger and team psychologist Max Pelka, and approved by (Julian) Nagelsmann, (Hasan) Salihamidžić and (Marco) Neppe.

Why did this come back into play? Well, it seems that it was not one specific instance or an a single infraction, but maybe a series of smaller issues that might have prompted the re-emergence of this rule structure:

With all titles currently being on the line, Bayern officials don’t want to allow any slip ups by the players. The most important point is punctuality. Being late to training/team meetings/bus departure will be sanctioned immediately. The fines are in the lower four-digit range, between €1000 and €3000. The bosses are not really concerned with punishments that hit the wallets of the players. It’s about a good cooperation and respect - and the focus on the big goals of the season.

This kind of thing is not wholly uncommon on teams, but does come on the heels of Leroy Sané missing the team bus last week.

This also does not mean Bayern Munich is micromanaging its players, but is level-setting expectations on what it takes to be successful. In the end, it will at least encourage good habits, accountability, and respect within the locker room.