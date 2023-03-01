Bayern Munich Frauen advance to DFB-Pokal semi-finals

Bayern Munich are into the semifinals of the women’s DFB-Pokal! Two goals in the last half hour propelled the Bavarians to a 2-0 victory over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, who are fourth in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

While the Bavarians had the greater balance of joy in the match, it took two late goals to secure the spoils. Fortunately, they were really enjoyable to watch. Highlights below:

The first one was set up by Linda Dallmann, who found Sarah Zadrazil between the center-backs with a lines-splitting pass under pressure. Zadrazil was able to turn and feed Klara Bühl into space on the wing; Bühl tried a reverse Arjen Robben (cutting in on her right and shooting) which was deflected, but collected by on-rushing fullback Maximiliane Rall to smash home. A roundabout team goal, at last in the 68th minute!

The second goal was more straightforward. Lea Schüller was played through on the right wing, and Klara Bühl ghosted between the last two defenders to receive the square ball in space inside the box. It still required a tidy finish into the far corner, which she executed expertly.

The remaining results from this round: