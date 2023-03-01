 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich officially out on Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram

Bayern Munich will not go after Marcus Thuram.

By CSmith1919
1. FSV Mainz 05 v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich is going to take a pass on Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram, who was linked to the Bavarian club several times in recent months.

Falk’s report was captured by @iMiaSanMia and revealed that even though Thuram will be available for free, Bayern Munich will move on from a potential pursuit of the Frenchman:

Bayern decided not to get involved in the race for Marcus Thuram, despite the striker being available on a free transfer this summer.

The news is not overly surprising. Bayern Munich has mostly been rumored to have interest in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane or a contract extension with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but there has been nothing concrete to report on either front of late.

All of the Kane news is speculative and the latest on Choupo-Moting indicated that he wants to stay at Bayern Munich, but has targeted numbers for years and money. It remains to be seen if the two sides can get aligned.

