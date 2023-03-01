Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann earning international praise

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is always operating under a microscope.

Whether it is club executives, the media, his players, fans or anyone else, Nagelsmann always knows there is a keen eye watching his every move.

We can World Cup-winning Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni to that mix. In an interview with Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg at the FIFA Football Awards ceremony to recognize “The Best”, Scaloni talked a little bit about his fondness for Nagelsmann and his admiration for the German manager’s training methods.

“He’s a great coach. We’re following his work with big interest. We often look at his training sessions, we really like the way he trains. I hope that one day I’ll get to meet him personally,” Scaloni said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann reputation for embracing technology and promoting innovation has not gone unnoticed in the worldwide industry that is football these days. Surely, if he keeps achieving success, Scaloni will not be the only coach seeking to try and observe the method behind Nagelsmann’s madness.