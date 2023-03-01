Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer celebrates the club reaching 300,000 members (300th article special)

Bayern Munich recently celebrated their 123rd year of existence on the 27th of February; Jamal Musiala also celebrated his 20th birthday the day prior, February 26. Bayern not only smashed title challengers Union Berlin 3-0 at the Allianz Arena, they also surpassed the 300,000 mark for club members—the most of any club in the whole world! In light of the joyous times in Munich, Herbert Hainer would like to say a few words.

Quote from Bayern’s official website:

300,000 members – that’s an unmatched figure worldwide, and we as FC Bayern can be very proud of it. It cements our position as the sports club with the most members. The FC Bayern family is growing, which pleases us because everything here revolves around our members and fans. Thank you to all for this great support. FC Bayern always takes records as an incentive to never let up.

Bayern aren’t the only ones to have hit a milestone as this is also my 300th article for BFW. I decided to celebrate my achievement by telling you how I got into supporting Bayern.

So, when Bayern won the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund in the first all-Geman final in Wembley 2013, David Alaba has donned his flag, well three flags sewn into one, during the trophy celebrations on the pitch. The flags were the Austrian flag (his birthplace), the Nigerian flag (paternal side), and the Philippines (maternal side).

My dad liked anything German growing up and when Bayern’s triumph made headlines around the world, we saw Alaba with that flag and upon realizing that the Philippine flag (at least part of it) was there, that piqued our interest. We decided to follow Bayern as a club, which was good timing because most of Germany’s World Cup winners in Brazil 2014 played for the Rekordmeister.

I became a fan of the best club and (what was) the best nation in football and I couldn’t be more happier and prouder.

What’s your story behind supporting Bayern? Let us know in the comments!