Julian Nagelsmann hails Joao Cancelo’s attitude, versatility at Bayern Munich

It is not a secret that Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann had a longtime desire to have Joao Cancelo on his squad.

When the opportunity presented itself at the end of the winter transfer window, the coach and the club leapt at the chance to bring him on loan from Manchester City.

So far, so good according to Nagelsmann.

“It was very spontaneous after the game against Frankfurt. I didn’t even talk to him beforehand. Hasan Salihamidžić said we have a chance. We’ve talked about him before. He can play many positions, he’s a very attacking full-back,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He can feature in a number of positions and is a very attacking-minded defender. He’s able to cut in and is good from crosses. He’s got a different character to some of the other players at his position. It’s a logical signing for us.”

Overall, Nagelsmann likes everything that Cancelo brings to the table for Bayern Munich.

“He’s a likeable guy who is very ambitious and can get a bit impatient when things don’t go well. He’s experienced. He played a very good game. He has a very high level of creativity. He’s also a good guy to train with,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He prefers to play on the right rather than on the left. He has great ability to go inside, has a good shot, dynamism and good crosses, he has different characteristics than the players we already have in these positions.”