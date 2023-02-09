Lionel Messi might miss Paris Saint Germain’s clash vs Bayern Munich

L’equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi reports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that superstar Lionel Messi might miss the first leg of Paris Saint Germain’s massive clash against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The problem is a hamstring injury that Messi is said to have picked up in the midweek 2-1 loss to Olympique Marseille in the Coupe De France.

The little magician completed the full 90 minutes in that match, but this seems to have come back to bite the Parisian giants, as Tanzi reports that Messi “will definitely miss PSG’s game vs AS Monaco over the weekend” (Alex Nübel will be happy to hear that) and that Messi is a doubt for the Bayern match.

However, Tanzi also adds that PSG remains confident that the recent World Cup winner can play in the game despite the injury. This could be rather similar to the Kylian Mbappe injury, because PSG also reportedly remains quietly confident that the French star can play. However, it remains to be seen how well PSG would be able to play with two half fit forwards on the field.