PSG doing everything they can to have Kylian Mbappe fit for Bayern Munich clash

In under a week, Bayern Munich will face off with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Will Kylian Mbappe be ready?

Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 win over Montpellier last week and he was subbed off after only 21 minutes, being replaced by Hugo Ekitike. For Mbappe and PSG, though they did get the result in the end, the injury rubbed salt in his own wounds after missing a penalty kick as well as the ensuing retake that had to occur due to Montpellier keeper Benjamin Lecomte coming off of his line too early. Sergio Ramos also came off injured during that match, but he’s since returned to action, and even scored PSG’s lone goal in their Coupe de France defeat to Olympique Marseille on Wednesday.

It was initially feared that Mbappe would be out for three weeks, effectively ruling him out of the first leg against Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16. However, new information from Bild suggests that PSG is doing absolutely everything in their power to ensure that their star man has a shot of taking part in the first leg of the tie, which takes place at the Parc des Princes in Paris. They are reluctant to completely rule him out of the affair and are hopeful that, at the very least, he could play a part as a substitute coming off of the bench at some point.

PSG are doing everything to get Kylian Mbappé fit for next week's game against Bayern. The French club has not completely ruled out Mbappé of the game yet and there's hope he would be available at least off the bench [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/J9RpbqYGkg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 8, 2023

Julian Nagelsmann had speculated that PSG was initially overstating the severity of Mbappe’s injury and said he fully expected the attacker to play in the first leg against Bayern, to which PSG manager Christophe Galtier refused to respond to. Regardless of if Mbappe plays a part or not in the first leg, Nagelsmann insisted that they will be preparing as if he would definitely be involved so that they’re as prepared as they can be.

To make matters worse for Galtier and perhaps a bit of an ironic boost for Bayern, Renato Sanches sustained a serious injury in PSG’s win over Toulouse last weekend, reducing him to tears as he was exiting the pitch. He’s also already been without Nordi Mukiele and Presnel Kimpembe with a massive Ligue 1 clash at AS Monaco set to take place this weekend for the reigning French champions. On paper, Bayern has a much easier domestic matchup in VfL Bochum, but in the Bundesliga or Ligue 1, nothing is a given.