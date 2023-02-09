Bayern Munich has started relying on technology to monitor players’ health

According to a report from Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia_en, Bayern Munich have incorporated new technology into preventing fatigue and injuries. After all, Bayern and injuries have a rather tumultuous history, with multiple injuries ultimately curtailing Bayern’s progress in the latter stages of the season on plenty of occasions.

But Bayern have adopted a different strategy recently. Fitness coach Holger Broich has been observing team training live while observing the players’ fitness values via his iPad. If the numbers start becoming problematic, Broich tells coach Julian Nagelsmann to pull the player out. This way, injuries and overload are avoided.

And — hopefully this won’t become a jinx — this approach has worked wonders so far this season. Manuel Neuer, Noussair Mazraoui and Lucas Hernandez’s long term ailments are well-known but were outside of Bayern’s control. Outside of Sadio Mane’s injury, there have been no long term injuries that have beset the Bayern squad that have happened in training or in games. The hope will be that Bayern will be able to keep this up for the rest of the season and beyond.