Didi Hamann on Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s crisis

It’s all going down in flames at Manchester City. Five points behind league-leaders Arsenal FC (who have a game in hand) in the Premier League table and embroiled in scandal, the Citizens are in serious trouble in both the short and the long term.

For Bayern Munich alum Didi Hamann, it's about time something happened.

In England, Manchester City ‘s alleged violations of financial fair play are also a big issue, and there could even be a loss of points.

“I’ve been saying for a while that something has to happen. It’s fought with unequal means, in the Premier League it’s like the Wild West. Billions are paid in TV money and the clubs are still in deficit,” Hamann said recently (via Az). “It cannot go on like this.”

Another Bayern alum, former manager Pep Guardiola, is still at the helm of Manchester City — but for how much longer, if sanctions come down? If this is to be the end for Pep at City, they’re not quite set to go out in a blaze of glory as things stand. That, despite the signing of the summer transfer window in formerly Bayern-linked striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

“From my point of view, Haaland didn’t improve Man City. The team has fewer points and goals than at the same time last season,” Hamann said. “I’ve seen a lot of games in which Haaland doesn’t really take part. He needs space, but City just doesn’t have it. I’m curious to see how the Champions League round of 16 ends against RB Leipzig, it will be difficult for City. You need players in form who have self-confidence. This is currently not the case.”

As the saying goes, when it rains, it pours.