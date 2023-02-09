Brazzo admits Bayern Munich turned down late bid on Benjamin Pavard from Inter Milan at transfer deadline

At the end of the winter transfer window, there were a few stories circulating that Bayern Munich had fielded an offer for defender Benjamin Pavard.

Of course, given the fact that Pavard remained on the roster, everyone knew the proposal had been rejected...but who was it from? How much was the offer?

Inquiring minds wanted to know.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić acknowledged the late interest and stated that it was Inter Milan lobbing an inquiry. Salihamidžić, however, did not reveal how much Inter Milan had offered for Pavard:

TRUE✅ Hasan Salihamidzic confirms that Bayern have declined an offer of @Inter_en for Benjamin Pavard: „The offer was attractive financially, but the sporting aspect always comes first“ pic.twitter.com/pP86nuvPbd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 8, 2023

More than the sporting aspect, Salihamidžić wanted Pavard to know that he was wanted at Bayern Munich and also appreciated.

“Benji is a special player who is sensitive and needs affection. I know what a big heart he has and what kind of performances he can bring,” said Salihamidžić (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Pavard’s versatility, of course, is a key reason why he was retained. Able to play both right-back and center-back, the Frenchman instantly became a lot more valuable when Lucas Hernandez tore his ACL at the World Cup in Qatar.