Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich benefits from “the network”; Chelsea leads Bayern, Manchester United on defender; Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane told to make Bayern move; Chelsea, Arsenal vying for Declan Rice; and MORE!

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is taking a victory lap of sorts as he is being celebrated for being able to bring Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo to Germany on a loan assignment — for free.

Of course, Bayern Munich had to pick up the tab on Cancelo’s salary, but there was no fee associated with the move other than that. As for how he pulled off this coup, Salihamidžić credited “the network”:

TRUE✅ Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that the Transfer of João Cancelo is a free loan: „The fact that Cancelo worked without a fee is due to the network“ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 8, 2023

Like everyone else, my first thought was, “What the hell is the network?”

Is it a group of sporting directors working closely together to provide solutions when needed for each other? Is it a WhatsApp group chat just titled “The Network”? Did Brazzo hit LinkedIn?

We don’t know, but we are intrigued. How about you?

Somehow, this is still a rumor, but Bayern Munich was linked to Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. However, Chelsea FC seems to be the leader in the clubhouse for the Dutch defender:

Chelsea are expected to win the race for Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries despite likely competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United this summer, according to InterLive. The Italian outlet claims that Dumfries, who was a regular starter at Inter in the first half of the season, has started to lose his spot in the team recently. The reported transfer interest from other top clubs, including Chelsea, Bayern, and Manchester United, is mentioned as a possible distraction for the player.

While writing in his column at Daily Mail, former Liverpool player Danny Murphy said that Harry Kane should make the move to Bayern Munich:

If Bayern Munich come calling this summer, he should go. It would be hugely sad if a player of his quality finished [his career] without winning a trophy. It’s something he himself would regret after retirement. He turns 30 this summer, it’s getting to that now-or-never stage – but it shows how good his form is that one of the biggest clubs in Europe are still interested. I’m sure Kane will get other offers. Manchester United have been mentioned, but he hasn’t got time to be part of a team that is building. If he was going to leave, it would be primarily to win trophies from the get-go, which would make Bayern his best option.

How is this still a thing?

Bayern Munich is finally back and rolling, but can the league leaders stay hot?

VfL Bochum will visit the Allianz Arena in an effort to throw a wrench into those plans, but even the most optimistic fan of Die Unabsteigbaren might take a look at this match up and wonder if there is anyway to stop Bayern Munich from running away with this game.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A gander at the Bundesliga table and where each team ranks.

Some thoughts on how Bayern Munich might line up for this match and who the starters might be. Will we see a back three again?

A prediction on the match.

Arsenal FC and Chelsea have emerged as the leaders for West Ham star Declan Rice. It will cost a ton to get him, but the midfielder is expected to make a move this summer:

Arsenal and Chelsea could have to pay more than £120m in order to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer after learning that Manchester United had a £100m bid knocked back last year.

Newly hired Bayern Munich goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner also moonlights as a coach with the Turkish national team. That gig is expected to end shortly:

Bayern’s new goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner also works for the Turkish national team under Stefan Kuntz, where he has a kind of gentlemen’s agreement to go there every international break. After joining Bayern, he’s almost certainly going to quit that job now. Bayern chose Rechner because they appreciate his qualities when it comes to developing young talent (he developed the likes of Kobel, Schwäbe and Baumann), youth training and supporting loan players - things that Toni Tapalović didn’t implement so much. Despite being close to Julian Nagelsmann, Rechner’s future in Munich is not tied to Nagelsmann’s.

